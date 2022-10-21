Public Companies
Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) insiders must be happy they sold stock as market cap drops to US$824m

Over the past year, insiders sold US$227k worth of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) stock at an average price of US$16.81 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market worth decreased by US$100m over the past week after the stock price dropped 11%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anywhere Real Estate

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Timothy Gustavson, sold US$183k worth of shares at a price of US$18.27 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.20. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Anywhere Real Estate than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
NYSE:HOUS Insider Trading Volume October 21st 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Anywhere Real Estate Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Anywhere Real Estate. US$44k worth of shares were sold by insider Nashira Spencer. But US$22k was spent on buying, too, (as we mentioned above) . While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Anywhere Real Estate insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Anywhere Real Estate Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling than buying in the last three months. But the net divestment is not enough to concern us at all. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Anywhere Real Estate insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Anywhere Real Estate. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Anywhere Real Estate and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Anywhere Real Estate may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

