Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) Price Target Increased by 50.54% to 11.90

The average one-year price target for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) has been revised to $11.90 / share. This is an increase of 50.54% from the prior estimate of $7.90 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.95% from the latest reported closing price of $12.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anywhere Real Estate. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOUS is 0.12%, an increase of 25.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 116,539K shares. The put/call ratio of HOUS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 9,693K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 5,586K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,653K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 57.51% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,164K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,633K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 56.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,604K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 22.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 174.59% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,532K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 24.27% over the last quarter.

