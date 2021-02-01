Anyone Can be a Media Outlet Nowadays. That Doesn't Mean They Should Be

By Ayelet Noff, Founder and CEO of SlicedBrand

It seems that a few well known VC firms are starting to regard journalists as mere middle-men in the effort to promote business news to the general public. Most recently, venture capital (VC) firm Andreessen Horowitz has spurned the fourth estate altogether and is building its own media empire. Once upon a time, the firm had cozy relationships with reporters, wining and dining them and – seemingly in return – getting good press for the startups the firm represented. But when journalists started writing more objective stories, investigating and reporting on glaring problems with investments such as Theranos and Zenefits, the management of Andreessen Horowitz started distancing themselves from the journalists. Now, Andreessen Horowitz wants to simply cut out the middle-men altogether.

As a public relations professional who’s spent decades nurturing relationships with journalists who cover the tech and startup industries, I think it’s hypocritical to only like -- and work with -- journalists when they are writing positive stories about you or the companies you represent. It reeks of the same dictatorial overtones in the Trump White House, where even just asking a question could get a reporter banned from ever again attending another White House briefing. Trump cut ties with journalists on a regular basis, ultimately turning even on conservative news media for reporting facts if those facts put him in a bad light.

This is the same path Andreessen Horowitz is waltzing down with its recent announcement that it doesn’t need independent journalists anymore.

Taking “narrative-shaping” too far

In PR, we try to have some effect on how stories are written about our clients. And of course we want the companies we work with to be represented positively and get a lot of great press. VC firms have operated the same way. But the move by Andreessen Horowitz goes over the edge. It’s no longer shaping the narrative; it’s dictating the narrative.

VC firms have a vested interest in seeing companies in their portfolios succeed and grow. If a company’s valuation falls due to bad news, that’s bad for the company’s investors. Therefore, it will be in Andreessen Horowitz’s best interest to only promote positive news about the companies in its portfolio. Bad news will be swept under the rug.

This is a bastardization of the term “news” and presents a unicorn-populated fairyland where all companies grow at breakneck speed, topping forecast after forecast as they sail off into a rose-colored sunset on a daily basis. Dress it up as edutainment and put it in a podcast-branded hoodie – it’s still shill.

Fake realities are harmful

If venture capital firms follow Andreessen Horowitz’s lead and spin fake realities around companies they represent – under the guise of “news” but without the interference of any actual independent journalists – this leads straight out into dangerous waters.

High-profile investors lost more than $600 million after Theranos, the much-hyped blood testing company, crashed in the wake of an investigative story by a Wall Street Journal reporter that stated the company had misled the public about its technology. And those losses don’t include the many others who lost money – the individual investors who had put their trust in all the positive spin.

In a world where the only news available about certain startups comes from affiliated VC firms, you can bet there would be countless more stories that follow the same path as Theranos. Investors and the public will have no trusted, independent source to turn to for objective insights into the real performance or promise of a company.

Companies must embrace media objectivity

Independent journalists are necessary as a buffer between VCs, PR agencies, and the companies they represent. If journalists get too cozy with the companies – or public figures – they report on, it can damage their ability to be objective and to make sure they are presenting all sides to a story.

On the flip side, when VCs shut out journalists altogether, it’s also problematic. What is vital is transparency regarding who is doing the reporting, as well as their relationship to the company they are reporting on. Independent media is an important part of any healthy and thriving democracy.

Companies may not always agree with the way a reporter writes about them, that is an incontestable fact. But to simply craft an alternate media universe filled with rosy forecasts about your companies – that’s not what I call news. It’s fake news.

About Ayelet:

Ayelet Noff is the Founder and CEO of SlicedBrand, one of the world's leading global tech PR agencies, headquartered in Berlin and led by an award-winning team. Ayelet has been in the PR/marketing space for the last 20 years and has successfully led the PR activities of over a thousand technology companies in various fields, including AI, blockchain, health tech, cybersecurity, fintech, and many more.

In 2020 she was chosen as one of the top 36 PR pros in the tech industry by Business Insider and the top technology PR people to know in 2020. She’s also a regular contributor at publications such as TechCrunch, Forbes, The Next Web, VentureBeat, Mashable, and was also the host of 'Startups Around the World' on the i24 News Channel. She lectures on ‘How to Pitch the Media’ in conferences all around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.