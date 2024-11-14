News & Insights

Stocks

AnyMind Group’s Strong Q3 Growth Driven by Southeast Asia

November 14, 2024 — 02:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. reported a significant surge in financial performance for Q3 FY2024, with a 53% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by strong growth in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce support and influencer marketing. The company’s operating profit rose by 219%, and it has revised its full-year forecast upward, reflecting better-than-expected results. This growth is attributed to the expansion of its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, and the global increase in new creators on AnyCreator.

For further insights into JP:5027 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.