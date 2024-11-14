AnyMind Group’s Strong Q3 Growth Driven by Southeast Asia

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. reported a significant surge in financial performance for Q3 FY2024, with a 53% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by strong growth in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce support and influencer marketing. The company’s operating profit rose by 219%, and it has revised its full-year forecast upward, reflecting better-than-expected results. This growth is attributed to the expansion of its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, and the global increase in new creators on AnyCreator.

For further insights into JP:5027 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.