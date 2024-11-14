News & Insights

AnyMind Group Expects Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a positive outlook. The company anticipates an increase in operating profit and net income, driven by strong business performance and improved efficiency through AI implementation. This upward revision signals robust growth and operational success for the company.

