Any Upside For Sportsman's Warehouse Stock Post A 25% Drop?

After a spectacular rise of over 200% since the March lows of this year, at the current price of around $13 per share (as of September 14), we believe Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings’ stock (NASDAQ: SPWH), an outdoor sports specialty retailer, has reached its near term potential. Sportsman’s Warehouse business has been benefiting from increased demand in the face of Covid-19, and its stock has risen 65% year-to-date. However, the sports goods retailer’s stock dropped around 25% after reaching an all-time high near $18 post Q2 results, despite reporting strong financials in the quarter. This means investors got nervous about the fact that strong Q2 results (largely due to the pandemic) might not be replicated in the future. As it is, the company’s recent stock rally could be temporary as Q2 gains appear priced in the stock already. The company’s stock is now almost 100% higher from the levels seen in early 2017. Our dashboard, ‘What Factors Drove 100% Change in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Stock between 2017 and now?‘, explains more with underlying numbers.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings stock price grew by roughly 21% between the 2017-2019 period, driven by the retailer’s revenue growth of 10%. In addition, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) grew by 12% as net income margin grew 4% during this period. The net income margin expanded from 2.2% in 2017 to 2.3% in 2019, led by higher product margins and volume incentives. The company’s P/E multiple changed from 15x in 2017 to 17x in 2019. Further, the company’s sales were positively impacted by the coronavirus stimulus, as a result of which Sportsman’s Warehouse’s stock is up 65% year-t0-date. Consequently, the multiple stands at 28x levels now and appears expensive when compared to historical levels.

The retailer has benefited from people transitioning their resources away from travel toward spending time with family and friends in the outdoors. But still, the upcoming election cycle and economic uncertainty coming from the coronavirus could be two near-term factors that could influence its near-term business.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a top-quality portfolio to outperform the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk. It has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.