Any Serious Dividend Investor Knows This Answer

If you are a serious dividend investor, then you know the answer to this question:

How much dividend income are you going to make in 2026?

In other words, what are your projected dividends next year?

If you don't know, then you're not as dedicated to dividends as you thought. Disappointing, but fixable with Income Calendar.

And please, don't tell me I'm being hard on you. If that's the way you feel, then this is the tough love that you need. Your wakeup call for 2026.

It's time to treat your dividend investing like a business. Because it is.

And be careful of the AI trap. Do you want an essay or an answer? For those of you who are thinking: "Brett, I don't need to track this myself. I'll just ask ChatGPT."

Go ahead. Try it. Ask ChatGPT to project your 2026 income..

You won't get a dividend calendar. You'll get a wall of text.

The wall will include 500 words of "financial disclaimer" language, followed by a filibuster that may or may not appreciate your portfolio's nuance. It may tell you what a dividend is, but it won't tell you when cash is hitting your account.

We are investors, not literary scholars or second-year law students. We don't want a manifesto on yield theory, nor do we want a lengthy warning that this is not financial advice.

We want to know if we have enough income to pay the bills in February!

Here I can see the spreadsheet jockeys laughing. They don't need chatbots--they have "old reliable" Microsoft Excel! Well, let's be honest. We're rolling into 2026! Who wants to mess with tedious manual entry anymore?

Let's take a look at Main Street Capital (MAIN). We love MAIN because it pays monthly and it dishes extra "special" dividends. Great for our wallets, but terrible for a spreadsheet!

C'mon man. We have enough going on. Life is too short to spend it updating rows and columns every time a Board meets!

The serious solution is Income Calendar, a tool we developed in-house to track dividends and project future payments. IC is like having a personal assistant, but better and more reliable. And much cheaper.

IC knows what MAIN actually paid in 2025. In fact, the tool sends me an email alert every time MAIN declares a dividend.

I can also see MAIN's dividend history for the last year, five years or ten years:

And--here's the cool part--see how MAIN's dividend fits within the context of my overall income for 2026. Instead of a spreadsheet or an AI text-dump, I get a clear, visual road map of my cash flow:

12 Months of Projected Dividends via Income Calendar



How are we looking for January? We have $3,325.24 in dividends likely to drop into our brokerage account. This is the type of revenue projection that a savvy business owner knows.

January 2026 Dividend Projection: $3,325.24



MAIN pays us monthly, but other tickers in our portfolio "only" pay quarterly. Income Calendar stitches it all together into one view:

January 2026 Income Projection Summary



IC even supports custom income events, such as social security checks or paychecks from actual labor. We can add our active wages with our passive dividends in one single tool.

And thanks to a new integration, it's never been easier to update our dividend tickers in Income Calendar. The tool can import stocks and funds from any premium Contrarian Outlook service. IC can even sync up with your brokerage account to import stocks, funds and share counts!

Dividend projections require a combination of technology and craftmanship. We know what these stocks have paid. We are estimating our future payments down to the penny.

So, so long spreadsheet. And goodbye, chatty AI bots. We're doing the heavy dividend lifting with Income Calendar.

For the rest of the week, we are offering risk-free subscriptions to Income Calendar. Please take advantage of this offer before it's gone. Get started with Income Calendar here.

