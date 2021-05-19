Markets
Any demand to sell M6 or TF1 flagship channels would be a deal breaker -TF1 CEO

Any demand by France's antitrust watchdog for M6 or TF1 to sell their flagship channels as part of the potential remedies needed for the two groups to merge would be a deal breaker, TF1 boss Gilles Pelisson said on Wednesday.

"If there was a demand for a sale of either TF1 or M6 channel as part of the remedies, neither group would accept that," Pelisson said in a call with analysts.

