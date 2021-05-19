Any demand to sell M6 or TF1 flagship channels would be a deal breaker -TF1 CEO

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Any demand by France's antitrust watchdog for M6 or TF1 to sell their flagship channels as part of the potential remedies needed for the two groups to merge would be a deal breaker, TF1 boss Gilles Pelisson said on Wednesday.

"If there was a demand for a sale of either TF1 or M6 channel as part of the remedies, neither group would accept that," Pelisson said in a call with analysts.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely)

