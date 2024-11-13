Anxian Yuan China to Review Interim Results and Dividend

News & Insights

November 13, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HK:0922) has released an update.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. The board will also consider recommending an interim dividend, which could attract investor interest. This meeting will provide insights into the company’s performance and potential shareholder returns.

