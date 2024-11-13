Anxian Yuan China Anticipates Profit Decline

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HK:0922) has released an update.

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a 30% decrease in net profit for the period ending September 2024, primarily due to a decline in sales of tombs and niches. The company is in the process of finalizing its interim results, which may differ from the preliminary figures. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

