Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ANH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1.7, the dividend yield is 11.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANH was $1.7, representing a -55.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.80 and a 115.19% increase over the 52 week low of $.79.

ANH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.49.

