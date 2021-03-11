Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -20% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANH was $2.99, representing a -1.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.03 and a 278.48% increase over the 52 week low of $.79.

ANH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.16.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an increase of 0.02% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANH at 8.95%.

