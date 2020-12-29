Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ANH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.77, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANH was $2.77, representing a -27.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.80 and a 250.63% increase over the 52 week low of $.79.

ANH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.1.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ANH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ANH as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an increase of 0.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ANH at 8.55%.

