Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.69, the dividend yield is 9.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANH was $3.69, representing a -18.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.55 and a 20.98% increase over the 52 week low of $3.05.

ANH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33.

