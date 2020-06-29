Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.'s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.'s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ANH.PRC) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $19.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ANH.PRC was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 31.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ANH.PRC shares, versus ANH:

Below is a dividend history chart for ANH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.'s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp.'s 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ANH.PRC) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ANH) are up about 4.2%.

