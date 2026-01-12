ANTX Receives FDA Clearance To Begin Epetraborole Trial In M. Abscessus Lung Disease

(RTTNews) - AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared its investigator-initiated trial evaluating Epetraborole in 90 patients with Mycobacterium abscessus lung disease, allowing the study to move forward in early 2026.

M.abscessus lung disease is a severe, rapidly progressive nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infection that is notoriously difficult to treat. Patients often require prolonged, multi-drug intravenous regimens that are poorly tolerated and frequently ineffective, leaving a significant unmet medical need for new oral therapies.

Epetraborole is an investigational, once-daily oral therapy designed to inhibit leycyl-tRNA synthetase, a mechanism that has shown activity across multiple NTM species. The new IIT will be led by NTM expert Dr. Kevin Winthrop and will focus on early-stage, treatment-naïve patients, a key difference from AN2's prior studies in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease.

The FDA clearance enables the study to proceed with plans to enrol 90 patients, with patient recruitment expected to being in the first quarter of 2026. The trial aims to generate clinical data that could support the development of Epetraborole as a more accessible oral option for patients who currently rely on complex IV-based regimens.

According to AN2, the IIT is expected to provide important insights into the potential role of Epetraborole in earlier-stage disease, where treatment outcomes may be more favorable compared to advanced, refractory cases.

This clearance marks a meaningful step forward for AN2's broader strategy to advance its boron-based therapeutic platform across infectious diseases, including NTM and other high-burden global health conditions.

ANTX has traded between $1 and $1.55 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.28, down 1.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.