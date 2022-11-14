Ant's consumer finance unit to more than double capital to $2.62 bln

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 14, 2022 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Julie Zhu for Reuters ->

Adds details

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will increase its registered capital to 18.5 billion yuan ($2.62 billion) from 8 billion yuan previously, and take on new investors, an exchange filing released on Monday said.

Ant, which will retain its 50% stake in the unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, will invest 5.25 billion yuan as part of the capital injection, according to the filing made by the unit's minority shareholder Yuyue medical 002223.SZ.

Hangzhou Jintou Digital Technology Group, a company controlled by the local government, will invest 1.85 billion yuan and become the second biggest shareholder with a 10% stake, according to the filing.

($1 = 7.0662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)

((julie.zhu1@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6519; Reuters Messaging: julie.zhu1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.