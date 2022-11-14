Ant's consumer finance unit to more than double capital to $2.62 bln

Adds details

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will increase its registered capital to 18.5 billion yuan ($2.62 billion) from 8 billion yuan previously, and take on new investors, an exchange filing released on Monday said.

Ant, which will retain its 50% stake in the unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, will invest 5.25 billion yuan as part of the capital injection, according to the filing made by the unit's minority shareholder Yuyue medical 002223.SZ.

Hangzhou Jintou Digital Technology Group, a company controlled by the local government, will invest 1.85 billion yuan and become the second biggest shareholder with a 10% stake, according to the filing.

($1 = 7.0662 Chinese yuan renminbi)

