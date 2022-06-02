Ant’s board revamp is a promising sign of rehab

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jack Ma is the latest executive in a long line to seek ex-officials to bolster the standing of a troubled business. His Chinese fintech giant Ant Group’s appointment of Laura Cha as an independent director https://www.antgroup.com/en/about/leadership adds more cachet than most. The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chair is currently a member of the city’s de-facto cabinet and has previously worked for financial regulators on both sides of the border. She is still the only person from outside mainland China to have joined its government at vice-ministerial rank.

Ant’s rehabilitation has been uneven since the regulatory deluge that forced it to abort its $35 billion float in 2020. Tougher oversight at the top levels have been followed by efforts to separate its various businesses. In March, China’s financial regulator said progress had been smooth, but issues remained. Last month, Ant paid its first dividend, according to affiliate Alibaba, and this week it released a maiden sustainability report – promising signs that business is back on track.

Cha’s appointment, part of a broader reshuffle that will increase the group’s independent directors, looks like another Ant-like step toward an eventual listing. (By Jennifer Hughes)

