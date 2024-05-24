News & Insights

Anton Oilfield’s Resolutions Unanimously Passed at AGM

May 24, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Anton Oilfield Services Group (HK:3337) has released an update.

Anton Oilfield Services Group has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024, including the adoption of financial statements, director elections, and share-related mandates. Shareholders showed overwhelming support, with key resolutions such as dividend declarations and the reappointment of auditors, receiving 100% approval. The strong backing from shareholders underscores the company’s solid governance and proposed strategic decisions.

