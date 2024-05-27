News & Insights

Anton Oilfield Declares Final Dividend for 2023

May 27, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Anton Oilfield Services Group (HK:3337) has released an update.

Anton Oilfield Services Group has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.013 per share for the financial year ending 31st December 2023, with an update on the default currency of dividend payment now set to HKD 0.01427285 per share based on the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0979118. Shareholders’ approval is expected on 24th May 2024, and the payment is scheduled for 11th June 2024.

