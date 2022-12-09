Antoine Arnault to head LVMH family holding Christian Dior SE

Adds details, recasts

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Antoine Arnault, the eldest son of LVMH LVMH.PA chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, has been named CEO of family holding company Christian Dior SE, replacing veteran LVMH executive Sidney Toledano.

Christian Dior SE is a listed company that owns the bulk of the Arnault family's stake in LVMH.

"This choice was made in the context of the conversion of Agache SE into a limited joint-stock partnership, which occurred on Dec. 6, and will permit the long-term family control over Christian Dior SE and LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE to be perpetuated," a company statement said.

