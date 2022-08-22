US Markets

Antofagasta's Twin Metals sues Biden administration over Minnesota copper project

Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Antofagasta Plc's Twin Metals subsidiary sued the Biden administration on Monday in a bid to reverse the cancellation of mineral leases for the company's proposed copper and nickel mine in northern Minnesota.

Twin Metals said the January decision to cancel the leases was illegal and that it should have the right to prove in the regulatory review process that its proposed underground mine can meet state and federal standards.

