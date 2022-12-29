Antofagasta's Los Pelambres mine hit by blockade

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Thursday its Los Pelambres operation in Chile's Coquimbo region is being blocked by a "small group of people, without connection to any specific incident or situation".

The miner added it has seen no material impact on production but work on the mine's development has been reduced due to the blockade.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.