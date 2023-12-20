Antofagasta: Centinela Second Concentrator Project Gets Approval

(RTTNews) - Copper mining company Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK) Wednesday announced the approval for the construction of the Centinela Second Concentrator Project, following an extensive review.

The Centinela Second Concentrator Project has all the relevant permits approved by the authorities in Chile for the project to proceed into the construction phase. First production is expected in 2027.

Centinela plans to begin critical path works immediately, while the full construction would commence after definitive project finance documents have been executed during the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Centinela Second Concentrator is expected to produce an additional 170,000 tonnes of copper equivalent tonnes per annum, with a 36-year mine life based on Centinela's substantial ore reserve of two billion tonnes.

The projected production would comprise of 144,000 tonnes of copper production, 130,000 ounces of gold production and 3,500 tonnes of molybdenum production.

The project cost is estimated to be $4.4 billion, including a new 95ktpd concentrator plant incorporating high pressure grinding rolls to reduce energy consumption, the expansion of the existing raw seawater pumping and transport system, and a new tailings storage facility, among others.

The project will be financed by Centinela through a combination of direct funding from Centinela's shareholders, such as Antofagasta and Marubeni Corp., representing around 40% of total funding, as well as project finance provided by lenders.

Antofagasta's CEO, Iván Arriagada said, "The Centinela Second Concentrator Project is a key element of our profitable growth strategy as it will add a further 170,000 copper equivalent tonnes per year of production, with first copper expected in 2027, significantly progressing us towards our long-term ambition of 900,000 tonnes of profitable copper production."

According to the company, the Second Concentrator Project is a clear opportunity to provide additional copper from its existing resource base, using 100% renewable electricity and raw sea water to reduce environmental footprint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.