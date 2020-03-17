US Markets

Antofagasta to review 2020 expenditure as 2019 profit rises

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published

Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Tuesday 2019 profit climbed 9.5% on higher sales and lower costs, but flagged it would review its spending plans due to the tough global economy.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Chilean copper producer Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Tuesday 2019 profit climbed 9.5% on higher sales and lower costs, but flagged it would review its spending plans due to the tough global economy.

The London-listed miner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $2.4 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.2 billion a year ago.

"In view of the current global situation, the expenditure programme is being reviewed to identify possible savings or deferrals," Antofagasta said in a statement.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala, editing by Louise Heavens)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 207 542 5937;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular