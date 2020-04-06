Antofagasta suspends operations at key Chile mine for 4 months

April 6 (Reuters) - Copper miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Monday it has suspended its Los Pelambres Expansion project in Chile for about 120 days due to the coronavirus crisis in the South American country.

Antofagasta said it has also suspended contracts with most of the companies involved in the project, which accounts for nearly half of the its total copper output.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

