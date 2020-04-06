US Markets

Antofagasta suspends operations at key Chile mine for 4 months

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Copper miner Antofagasta said on Monday it has suspended its Los Pelambres Expansion project in Chile for about 120 days due to the coronavirus crisis in the South American country.

Antofagasta said it has also suspended contracts with most of the companies involved in the project, which accounts for nearly half of the its total copper output.

