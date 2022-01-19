US Markets

Antofagasta sees softer 2022 copper production on water shortage

Chilean miner Antofagasta on Wednesday forecast annual copper production below 2021 levels, as operations continue to be impacted by Chile's driest weather in years.

The London-listed miner, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, said 2021 copper production fell 1.7% to 721,500 tonnes, which was within the range provided in the company's outlook.

