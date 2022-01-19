Antofagasta sees softer 2022 copper production on water shortage

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday forecast annual copper production below 2021 levels, as operations continue to be impacted by Chile's driest weather in years.

The London-listed miner, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, said 2021 copper production fell 1.7% to 721,500 tonnes, which was within the range provided in the company's outlook.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; editing by Uttaresh.V)

