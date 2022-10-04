Antofagasta sees lower copper output on Los Pelambres hit

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Copper miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Tuesday cut its 2023 output outlook and said annual production would be at the lower end of its previous forecast after the collapse of a construction platform at its Los Pelambres desalination plant in Chile.

The London-listed company expects group copper production at the lower end of the 640-660,000 tonne guidance range for 2022, while a delay in completion of the desalination plant is likely to hit planned production by about 30,000 tonnes in 2023.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.