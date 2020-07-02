Antofagasta reaches early copper supply deals with China smelters

By Tom Daly

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China's top two copper smelters clinched copper concentrate supply deals with miner Antofagasta ANTO.L for the first half of 2021, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the treatment and refining charge was $60.8 per tonne. The other source declined to comment on the figure, citing confidentiality.

(Reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing and Zandi Shabalala in London;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

