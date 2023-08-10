Antofagasta raises shareholder payouts after strong profit

Adds detail, CEO comment, background

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mining company Antofagasta ANTO.L raised shareholder returns on Thursday after posting a 7.5% rise in half-year profit as higher copper sales more than offset lower prices for the metal used in electrification.

The London-listed Chilean company bucked a trend among major miners including Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX, Glencore GLEN.L and Anglo American AAL.L, which reported lower half-year profits because of reduced commodities demand amid slower economic growth in key markets.

Antofagasta, majority owned by Chile's wealthy Luksic family, said it would increase its interim dividend to 11.7 cents per share from 9.2 cents last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first six months of the year rose to $1.33 billion, up from $1.24 billion last year.

"Our focus remains on growing production through our pipeline of projects safely and competitively, which will generate value for all our stakeholders," said Chief Executive Ivan Arriagada.

The FTSE 100 company operates four copper mines in Chile, the world's biggest producer of the industrial metal, accounting for 30% of global output.

Copper demand is expected to increase in applications from solar panels to electric cars as the world moves toward green energy and electrification.

(Reporting by Clara Denina Editing by David Goodman)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

