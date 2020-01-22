Antofagasta quarterly output hurt by Chile protests

Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday reported a 5.8% drop in fourth-quarter copper production, plagued by supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile that started in October last year.

