Antofagasta quarterly output hit by Chile protests, labour strike

Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Wednesday reported a 5.8% drop in fourth-quarter copper production, plagued by supply and transportation disruptions because of civil unrest in Chile that started in October last year.
