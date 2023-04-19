Antofagasta quarterly copper output drops on lower water availability, ore grades

April 19 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Wednesday its copper output fell in the March quarter from the previous three months due to lower water availability and reduced ore grades.

The London-listed group said it produced 145,900 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, down 25.4% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

