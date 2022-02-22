Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Tuesday posted a 77% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from higher copper prices, and guided towards a shareholder payout of 142.5 cents per share.

The miner, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to a record $4.8 billion in 2021, compared to $2.74 billion a year earlier.

A final dividend of 118.9 cents per share was also declared, bringing the total for the year to 142.5 cents

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Clara Denina; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

