Antofagasta posts higher 2020 profit as copper prices surge
LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said full-year profit rose 12.3% in 2020, allowing it to increase its dividends, as copper and gold prices surged and its mines performed well despite some COVID-19-related disruption.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $2.7 billion, meeting analyst expectations, Refinitiv SmartEstimate showed.
It declared an final dividend of 48.5 cents per share, bringing the total to 54.7 cents which represents a 22% rise on the previous year. This beat analyst expectations for 39 cents payout.
Copper and gold prices CMCU3 climbed about 25% last year, with copper currently trading near 10-year highs at around $9,100 a tonne on rebound in demand in top consumer China. Gold XAU= has shed about 10% so far in 2021.
Antofagasta, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, kept its production, spending and cost expectations unchanged, adding it assumed the impact of COVID-19 would be seen for the rest of the year.
