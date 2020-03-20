Antofagasta PLC to slow expansion of copper mine in Chile on coronavirus
LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Antofagasta PLC said on Friday it would put parts of its Los Pelambres expansion project on care and maintenance as the Chilean miner reduced the number of staff to reduce risk of coronavirus infection.
"The reduction in workforce will be for at least 15 days and reviewed periodically, with a consequential delay expected in the completion of the project," Antofagasta said, adding that the full impact of the delay is still to be estimated.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala)
