Antofagasta Plc FY21 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 46%

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said its fiscal 2021 EBITDA increased by 77% to $4.84 billion on higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating costs, which increased by 10%. Profit before tax including exceptional items was $3.48 billion, 146% higher than prior year reflecting the higher EBITDA and net finance income. Profit per share from continuing operations including exceptional items for the year was 130.9 cents, reflecting the impact of exceptional losses of 11.6 cents, and were an increase of 155% compared to 2020.

Earnings per share from continuing operations excluding exceptional items were 142.5 cents, an increase of 161% compared with 2020 on higher EBITDA partly offset by higher non-controlling interests and tax.

Revenue was $7.47 billion, up 46% reflecting the higher copper and molybdenum realised prices, 47% and 98% respectively, and higher gold sales volumes, partially offset by lower copper and molybdenum sales volumes.

For 2022, the company continues to expect Group production to be 660-690,000 tonnes of copper, 170-190,000 ounces of gold and 8,500-10,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Capital expenditure is expected to be $1.7-1.9 billion.

The Board has declared a final dividend of 118.9 cents per share. This brings the total dividend for the year to 142.5 cents per share, an increase of 161% on 2020.

