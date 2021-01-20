Markets

Antofagasta Plc achieves Full Year Production Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its Copper production for the full year was 733,900 tonnes, in line with guidance and 4.7% lower than the record production in 2019 mainly on expected lower grades at Centinela Concentrates. Gold production was above guidance at 204,100 ounces, 27.7% less than in 2019, on expected lower grades at Centinela. Molybdenum production was 12,600 tonnes, 8.6% higher than in 2019 and within guidance.

For 2021, Antofagasta Plc projects Group production to be: 730-760,000 tonnes of copper (as previously announced), 240-260,000 ounces of gold and 9,500-11,000 tonnes of molybdenum. The Group said the higher copper and gold production than in 2020 reflects higher grades at Centinela Concentrates. Capital expenditure in 2021 is expected to be $1.6 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular