Antofagasta maintains 2020 copper output targets as quarterly production falls

Zandi Shabalala Reuters
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday maintained its copper production and cost targets for the year as it posted lower second quarter output.

The London-listed miner said copper production in the second quarter totalled 177,700 tonnes, a decline of 8.4% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to expected lower grades from the Centinela mine.

