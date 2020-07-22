Antofagasta maintains 2020 copper output target as quarterly production falls

Adds detail

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L on Wednesday maintained its copper production and cost targets for the year as it reported lower second-quarter output.

The London-listed miner said copper production in the second quarter totalled 177,700 tonnes, a decline of 8.4% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to expected lower grades from the Centinela mine.

Net cash costs were 2.7% higher at $1.13 per pound.

"We believe we can continue to operate at current levels until the end of the year, assuming no further COVID-19 related restrictions are imposed," Chief Executive Iván Arriagada said.

Annual copper production was maintained at the lower end of its range of 725,000-755,000 tonnes while net cash cost are still expected to land at $1.20 per pound, Antofagasta said.

The miner, majority-owned by Chile's Luksic family, has been operating with about two-thirds of its workforce due to COVID-19.

Copper producers in Chile, the world's top producer of the metal used in power and construction, have mostly avoided disruptions, unlike neighbouring Peru, which shut many large operations at the height of the pandemic.

But an increase in coronavirus cases in the South American nation has seen state-owned Codelco and BHP Group BHPB.L, BHP.AX pull back on some production.

Fears of further supply disruptions in South America has helped push copper prices CMCU3past a two-year high.

Unionized workers at Antofagasta's Zaldívar and Centinela have threatened strike action over pay.

Antofagasta said negotiations with unions at the Zaldívar and Centinela operations were in the first week of the government mediation phase, which will complete this week.

