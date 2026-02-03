Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) Price Target Increased by 14.85% to 3,353.65

The average one-year price target for Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO) has been revised to 3,353.65 GBX / share. This is an increase of 14.85% from the prior estimate of 2,920.03 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,494.80 GBX to a high of 4,672.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.07% from the latest reported closing price of 3,648.00 GBX / share.

Antofagasta Maintains 0.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.82%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antofagasta. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 18.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTO is 0.37%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.07% to 75,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

REEAX - RBC Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 6,740K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,417K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 3.16% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 6,320K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,493K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 9.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,948K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 4.79% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 4,356K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,495K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 2.15% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 3,628K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

