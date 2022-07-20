US Markets

Antofagasta lowers annual copper production target

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

July 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L cut its full-year output target to 640-660,000 tonnes, following a leak in an underground pipeline that transports concentrate from its flagship project in June, combined with water shortage at the mine.

The FTSE 100 company, which operates four copper mines in Chile, posted a 6.5% fall in second-quarter copper production on Wednesday from prior three months, hit by pipeline incident at its Los Pelambres mine.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

