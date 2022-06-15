Antofagasta Issues Update On Leak In Concentrate Pipeline At Los Pelambres

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said repairs to a leak in the concentrate pipeline at Los Pelambres have commenced. It is expected that the operation of the pipeline will be resumed by the end of June. The Group noted that the total expenditure to repair the pipeline and bring it back to normal operations is not expected to be material.

Antofagasta PLC also announced that the full year copper production for the Group is expected to be at the bottom end of the original 660 - 690,000 tonnes guidance range.

