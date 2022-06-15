Markets

Antofagasta Issues Update On Leak In Concentrate Pipeline At Los Pelambres

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said repairs to a leak in the concentrate pipeline at Los Pelambres have commenced. It is expected that the operation of the pipeline will be resumed by the end of June. The Group noted that the total expenditure to repair the pipeline and bring it back to normal operations is not expected to be material.

Antofagasta PLC also announced that the full year copper production for the Group is expected to be at the bottom end of the original 660 - 690,000 tonnes guidance range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular