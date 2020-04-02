Antofagasta Issues Update On Impact From COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) said, to date, the impact on production from COVID-19 has been limited. The company's operations are now operating with about half of workforce. Antofagasta will review its full year guidance in its first quarter production report, which will be released on 22 April 2020

The company noted that the workforce at the Los Pelambres Expansion project has been reduced by approximately 90% and the project will be kept on care and maintenance.

Antofagasta CEO, Iv á n Arriagada, said: "We are working together with our communities to ensure their safety and have established a $6 million community fund to help fight this virus."

