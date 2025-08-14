Antofagasta H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Antofagasta reported first half profit before tax of $1.16 billion, 63% higher than last year. Earnings per share were 52.9 cents, an increase of 101%. EBITDA was $2.23 billion, 60% higher. Underlying earnings per share, in cents, was 47.4 compared to 22.4. Revenue was $3.80 billion, 29% higher, driven by a 17% rise in copper sales volumes and a 53% rise in gold sales volumes.

Copper production rose to 314,900 tonnes, representing an 11% increase year-on-year. Gold production was 91,200 ounces, an increase of 36%. Molybdenum production was 7,400 tonnes, up 42%.

Group copper production for the full year is expected to be in the range of 660,000-700,000 tonnes.

The Board of Directors has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 16.6 cents per share.

