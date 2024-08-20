Antofagasta H1 Profit Down, EBITDA Rises; Cuts Dividend; Backs Production Outlook

(RTTNews) - Mining company Antofagasta PLC (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax declined 6.8 percent to $712.6 million from last year's $764.5 million.

Earnings per share were 26.3 US cents, down 21.5 percent from prior year's 33.5 US cents.

Underlying earnings per share were 22.4 US cents, compared to 33.5 US cents last year.

EBITDA, a key earnings, metric, however, grew 4.8 percent from last year to $1.39 billion, and EBITDA margin improved 1.1 percentage points to 47.2 percent.

Revenue increased 2.3 percent to $2.96 billion from prior year's $2.89 billion.

Copper production was 284,700 tonnes, 4 percent lower year-on-year.

Further, the board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 7.9 cents, down 32.5 percent from last year's 11.7 cents. The interim dividend will be paid on September 30 to ordinary shareholders that are on the register at the close of business on September 6.

As previously announced, total production for 2024 is expected to be at the low end of the company's 670-710,000 tonne guidance range.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.