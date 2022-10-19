US Markets

Antofagasta forecasts copper output up to 710,000 tonnes in 2023

Muhammed Husain Reuters
Antofagasta said on Wednesday it expects copper production to be between 670,000 tonnes and 710,000 tonnes in 2023 with the completion of its Los Pelambres desalination and concentrator plants in Chile.

The Chilean miner also said it produced 181,900 tonnes of copper in the third quarter of the current year, 40.1% higher than the previous quarter, as production nearly doubled at Los Pelambres due to improved water availability.

