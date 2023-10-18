Antofagasta expects copper output up to 710,000 t in 2024

Adds details

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Wednesday it expects copper production to increase between 670,000 metric tons and 710,000 tons in 2024 due to progress in expanding its Los Pelambres mine.

The Chilean miner also said it produced 469,100 tons of copper in the first nine months of 2023, 4.1% higher than the same year ago period, on improved water availability its largest mines Los Pelambres and Centinela.

As copper is used in energy transition applications, including solar panels and electric cars, most analysts expect the market to be in deficit from 2027.

The London-listed producer, which operates four copper mines in Chile, expects capital expenditure of $2 billion for this year, up from a previous estimate of $1.9 billion.

It left its 2023 output outlook unchanged at the lower end of 640,000-670,000 tons, having in July cut the target on water shortages due to drought in the South American country.

Water is needed in copper smelting, and in the concentrator, which breaks down raw ore and processes it into usable material.

Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, is facing an ongoing water crisis due to an historic drought that has lasted more than a decade and has impacted mining output.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.