Antofagasta copper output drops on lower water availability, ore grades

April 19 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Wednesday its copper output fell in the March quarter from the previous three months due to lower water availability and reduced ore grades.

The London-listed group said it produced 145,900 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, down 25.4% from the fourth quarter of last year due to lower grades at its Centinela mine and as operations at the flagship Los Pelambres mine were hit by water shortage in drought-hit Chile.

However, production was up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

Demand for copper, which is used in "green" applications from solar panels to electric cars, is expected to increase as countries around the world look to make energy transitions.

Antofagasta - which operates four mines in Chile, the world's largest copper producer - reiterated that it expects copper output in 2023 to come in between 670,000 and 710,000 tonnes.

