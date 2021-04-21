Antofagasta copper output down 5.7% in Q1 as COVID infections surge

April 21 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L said on Wednesday copper production in the first quarter of 2021 was down 5.7% at 183,000 tonnes from the same year-ago period, in light of a surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

"In March, Chile entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections as the number of cases in Chile accelerated, reaching record daily cases since the outbreak of the pandemic," it said in its quarterly production results.

"In addition to the health measures we introduced last year we have further reduced our on-site workforce," it added.

The London-listed miner left its full-year guidance unchanged at 730-760,000 tonnes of copper at a net cash cost of $1.25 per pound and capital expenditure of $1.6 billion.

Its net cash costs rose to $1.16 per pound in the first quarter from $1.10 a year earlier, it said.

The miner, which expects stronger production in the second half, said that major maintenance works at its biggest mine, Los Pelambres, originally planned for the second quarter and which require a large number of additional workers on-site, is likely to be rescheduled to later in 2021.

(Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Louise Heavens)

